PICS: Here’s how Athiya Shetty wished her ‘biggest blessing’ KL Rahul on his birthday

After dating each other for a few years, cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot in January this year. The two prefer to keep their personal lives low-key, and the lovebirds kept their relationship hush-hush for a long time before finally making it Instagram official. However, they never fail to share the most adorable and love-filled posts on special occasions. Today, KL Rahul is celebrating his 31st birthday, and his wife Athiya Shetty wished him by sharing some romantic pictures along with a short yet sweet note.

Athiya Shetty wishes her hubby KL Rahul on his 31st birthday

On Tuesday morning, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram account to share a special post for her hubby KL Rahul, on his birthday. She dropped two mushy pictures of them together. The first one shows Athiya with her arms around KL Rahul. The cricketer is seen smiling in the picture as he poses with Athiya. The actress is seen wearing a black full-sleeved sweatshirt with baggy denims. She left her hair open, and accessorized with golden hoop earrings. KL Rahul is also seen lounging casually in a white sweatshirt. In another monochromatic picture, Athiya is seen cuddling with her hubby, and both of them are seen enjoying a blissful moment together.

Sharing the pictures, Athiya Shetty wrote, “happiest birthday to my biggest blessing,” along with a heart emoji. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make for a picture-perfect couple, and these photos are proof! Take a look.

KL Rahul’s birthday celebration

Meanwhile, pictures from KL Rahul’s birthday celebration with Athiya went viral on social media a few hours ago. The pictures show them twinning in black and white striped outfits, and while KL Rahul cuts the birthday cake, Athiya is seen standing next to him.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23. Post the wedding ceremony, the duo shared dreamy pictures from their marriage ceremony, and shared a joint statement that read, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

