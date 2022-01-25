PICS: Here's how Janhvi Kapoor makes her sister Anshula pose for photoshoot

If you have a sister like Janhvi Kapoor, well you are quite sorted in life. And no, we are not just talking about her bond with her little sister Khushi Kapoor, but she also has a great bond with her elder sister, Anshula. Anshula is Arjun Kapoor’s real sister. Time and again, we get a glimpse of all of Boney’s kids hanging out together as the four share a cordial relational. Recently, Anshula posted some gorgeous pics in her ethnic wear. However, what caught our attention was Janhvi’s role in those pics. Are you ready to know what her role was?

In the pics uploaded by Anshula from her photoshoot, she looked absolutely ethereal in her pastel blue lehenga. Of course, her best accessory was her smile which lighted up all her pictures. Her cute caption absolutely stole our hearts and gave us all a sneak peek into her and Janhvi’s sister dynamics. She wrote, "What you see here is basically @janhvikapoor directing me while I (somewhat) succeed in trying to keep my eyes open when I smile! The struggle was real (because I’m the human equivalent of this emoji), so we had to change tactics." Aww, Janhvi is just a super helpful sister, isn’t she?

Check Anshla's post:

To Anshula’s post, Janhvi reacted with love and commented on numerous heart emojis. Even other stars gushed about Anshula’s beautiful pictures. Varun Dhawan complimented Anshula by commenting ‘stunning’. Well, good job on the pictures, Janhvi!

Meanwhile, on the professional from, Janhvi has multiple projects in the pipeline such as Mili, Good luck Jerry, and others.

