PICS: Here's how Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's gold medal

Saif Ali Khan's sister and actress, Soha Ali Khan, is quite active on social media and she is often seen treating fans with cute family moments. Earlier today, she took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with her actor-turned-director husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actress offered a glimpse of their Sunday, that turned out to be ‘quite the funday.’

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘funday’ with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya

On May 21, Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photographs, giving a glimpse of her Sunday. In the first few pictures, the actress is seen with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and her actor husband, Kunal Kemmu, who recently made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. In the photos, the couple is seen celebrating their daughter’s gold medal win. The munchkin cuts a cake that says, ‘We love you.’

Soha Ali Khan is seen twinning with her daughter in a pretty pink-colored outfit. The last picture shows the couple with their friends and family. Soha captioned the post, "Sunday was quite the funday (with heart medal and cake emoji)."

As soon as the actress shared the post, fans were quick to drop heart emojis in the comments section for their favorite couple. Soha keeps her fans updated with cute pictures of her daughter and husband.

Soha recalls brother Saif Ali Khan's first meeting with Kunal

During a recent chat with CurlyTales, Soha recounted Saif's first meeting with Kunal. She revealed how Saif was quite impressed by Kunal. Soha said, “He was quite taken by Kunal. I remember calling him home, and we were playing pool. It’s one thing to appreciate from a distance, but he was just touching Kunal’s biceps and asking him where he works out."

The actress also opened up on her relationship with her actor-brother Saif Ali Khan. She shared that Saif has a "distinctive approach" and has never adhered strictly to the conventional role of an overprotective older sibling.

Kunal Kemmu's work front

Meanwhile, Kunal is currently enjoying the success of his directorial debut, Madgoan Express. The film starred Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi. After enjoying a good box office run, the film recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

