PICS: Here’s how Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad celebrated one month of their baby Raabiyaa's birth

Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker and her hubby Fahad Ahmad have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa last month. She was born on 23rd September, 2023, and Swara announced the arrival of her little one by sharing some adorable pictures with her from the hospital. Now, Swara stepped out on her first date with Fahad post-delivery and they celebrated one month of becoming parents.

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad celebrate one month of baby Raabiyaa's birth

Yesterday, Fahad Ahmad took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of Swara Bhasker seated in a restaurant, while talking to someone on a phone. In his caption, Fahad wrote that the actress came out on a date with him for the first time post-delivery. However, she kept checking on baby Raabiyaa. “Mamma came on first date after delivery but can't resist to check the baby on phone @reallyswara,” he wrote.

Swara re-shared the story, and wrote, “Momma got no chill!” Meanwhile, Swara shared a lovely picture of her and Fahad and explained that they were celebrating one month of becoming parents, by stepping out for a date without their baby girl.

“Celebrating our monthevarsary of becoming parents with stepping out of the house for a bit without the child. Peak separation anxiety..date lasted one hour (laughing emoji) @fahadzirarahmad,” she wrote. Check out the pictures below!

When Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa

Last month, Swara Bhasker announced the arrival of her baby girl Raabiyaa by sharing some lovely pictures with her. She wrote, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Since then, the new parents have been over the moon, and frequently share adorable glimpses of Raabiyaa on their Instagram. In another post, Swara wrote how childbirth was the hardest thing she has ever done, and that it was also the most momentous occasion of her life.

Swara Bhasker is known for her roles in films such as Veere Di Wedding, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, among others.

