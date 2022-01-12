PICS: Here's how a 'yummy' staycation at Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor's household looks like

What is a staycation? Well, in simple words, it is having a vacation in your home. Having the best food, lounging around, and spending time with your loved ones – doing everything you’d do on a getaway right at the comfort of your home. The concept of staycation is increasingly gaining widespread popularity and it seems like the B-Town neighbourhood loves the concept as well. Recently, Mira Rajput gave a sneak peek of what a staycation would look like at the Rajput-Kapoor household on her Instagram stories and spoiler alert, it is just too finger-licking good!

On the Instagram stories uploaded by the mom-of-two on her Instagram, Mira gave us the elaborate lunch and dinner menu. For lunch, she wrote, ‘Has Mooli Paranthas, Gajar Matar, Adhrak Chai, Gajar ka halwa for lunch today.’ Well, isn’t that any Indian’s dream meal? We are already drooling! She also added, ‘Currently in heaven with fuzzy socks. Winter is the best.’ If you didn’t savour some good old gajar ka halwa during the winters, did you even do winters right at all? It seems Mira is spending her winters the right way. For the dinner, she wrote that the family had ‘Chilli Paneer, Honey Chilli Potatoes, Chilli Garlic Noodles’ with a delicious shot of her dinner spread and confirmed her staycation saying, ‘Yes we’re having a staycation.’

Mira Rajput, while not present in the conventional Bollywood scene, is always in the limelight with her beautiful presence on her social media channels.

