PICS: How Athiya Shetty's dad Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan wished KL Rahul on his birthday

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, has shared a special birthday post for his son-in-law KL Rahul. Last night, he took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with KL Rahul from his and Athiya Shetty's wedding. Suniel Shetty admires the ace cricketer and he is often seen praising him. He even penned a beautiful birthday note for KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty shares unseen picture with KL Rahul

In the picture, KL Rahul is seen sporting his wedding sherwani while Suniel has donned his traditional outfit. The actor is seen applying a tikka on his forehead while welcoming him to the mandap. The picture speaks volumes about their bond. Along with it, Suniel wrote that he was 'blessed' to have KL Rahul in the family. His post read, "Blessed to have you in our lives …Happy birthday baba." Have a look:

After he shared the special post, the birthday boy dropped red heart and evil eye emojis in the comments section. Even fans were seen showering love on him. A fan wrote, "Rahul is so lucky to have father in law like Suniel sir and Suniel sir my favourite movie is Mohra from your collection." Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday to KL Rahul Sir .... wishing KL Sir great success in all the fields of life..."

Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty too shared a picture with KL Rahul as he wished him. He shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday brother." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Suniel recently spoke to The Times of India and praised KL Rahul. He said that he was blessed to have a son-in-law like him. The Hera Pheri actor said, "I am anxious because that’s my child (KL Rahul) playing. I would wish well for him but through his eyes and seeing him, I have started empathising and sympathising, appreciating every cricketer there is here. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don’t know. You are seeing him as a father."

He added, "But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son."

