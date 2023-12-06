PICS: 'How it started' for Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Agastya Nanda vs 'how it's going' is pure nostalgia

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is set to launch his acting career with Zoya Akhtar's youth-centric film "The Archies." Following a recent premiere event attended by the Bachchans, Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan posted heartwarming multi-generational family photos.

Shweta Bachchan's son and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Prior to its release, she took to Instagram to share nostalgia filled pictures of Big B, Abhishek Bachchan and him. Both the pictures, taken years apart, show how all the three have aged. She captioned it, "How it started -> How it’s going"

Abhishek Bachchan shares post on Agastya Nanda

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram to share a monochrome picture of himself with Agastya ahead of The Archies release. He wrote, “All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies, my dearest Agastya! #TheArchies #TheArchiesOnNetflix #ProudMamu.”

Bosco Martis, the choreographer of The Archies songs, wrote in the comment section, “He’s made us all proud.”

About The Archies

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The film is based on the eponymous American comic book series and stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal and Vedang Raina among others. It is slated to release on Netflix on December 7th.

Recently, the film's premiere was held in Mumbai and was attended by celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Navya Nanda Naveli, Shweta Bachchan and others. The film has been generating a lot of buzz thanks to its youth-centric storyline, fresh actors, and interesting soundtrack.

