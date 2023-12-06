PICS: 'How it started' for Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Agastya Nanda vs 'how it's going' is pure nostalgia
Ahead of The Archies release, Shweta Bachchan took to social media to share interesting pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda. Read on for more.
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is set to launch his acting career with Zoya Akhtar's youth-centric film "The Archies." Following a recent premiere event attended by the Bachchans, Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan posted heartwarming multi-generational family photos.
Shweta Bachchan shares nostalgic PICS of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda
Shweta Bachchan's son and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Prior to its release, she took to Instagram to share nostalgia filled pictures of Big B, Abhishek Bachchan and him. Both the pictures, taken years apart, show how all the three have aged. She captioned it, "How it started -> How it’s going"
Check out her post!
Abhishek Bachchan shares post on Agastya Nanda
Recently, Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram to share a monochrome picture of himself with Agastya ahead of The Archies release. He wrote, “All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies, my dearest Agastya! #TheArchies #TheArchiesOnNetflix #ProudMamu.”
Bosco Martis, the choreographer of The Archies songs, wrote in the comment section, “He’s made us all proud.”
About The Archies
The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The film is based on the eponymous American comic book series and stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal and Vedang Raina among others. It is slated to release on Netflix on December 7th.
Recently, the film's premiere was held in Mumbai and was attended by celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Navya Nanda Naveli, Shweta Bachchan and others. The film has been generating a lot of buzz thanks to its youth-centric storyline, fresh actors, and interesting soundtrack.
ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan is a ‘proud Mamu’ as Agastya Nanda gears up for The Archies: 'I’ll be there to hold your hand'
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?