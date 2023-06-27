PICS: How Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani celebrated special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Two days till we get one of the most anticipated films of the year, Satyaprem Ki Katha, release in theatres. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film. The audience is waiting to see the on-screen Jodi once again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Ahead of the film’s release, Kartik and Kiara attended a special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha on June 26 in Mumbai at YRF Studios. They were joined by the producers, director, cinematographer, and half of the film’s castmates.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan attend special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha

The special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha arranged by the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was a star-studded event. Taking to their Instagram, the production house shared a bunch of photos where the team can be seen celebrating the special screening by cutting a huge cake and posing with each other. The caption read, “Last night was all about laughs, happiness & PURE LOVE (white heart emoji and starry emoji)...#SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune.” From the film’s director to the cast of the film, everyone was tagged in the post.

In one of the pictures, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, who fans lovingly call ‘Ki & Ka’, can be seen posing together. At the special screening, Kiara strutted in style wearing a pale pink chic blazer outfit. She paired it with matching shoes. On the other hand, Kartik opted for a casual look as he wore a white tee, blue denim, and a pair of sneakers. The team of Satyaprem Ki Katha cut a huge cake where the film’s name was written on top of it. The hero and heroine posed with the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala too, along with others.

Check out fans’ reactions

As soon as the pictures from the special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha surfaced, fans were quick enough to react to it and express their excitement. A fan wrote, “Cool and super hit.” Another commented, “Beautiful pictures.” Many fans dropped hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans is all set to hit the theaters on June 29. One of the songs from the film called Pasoori Nu is already out and has received mixed reactions from fans. The cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from them, Shikha Talsania, Supriya Pathak, Ritu Shivpuri, Anuradha Patel, and others will be seen playing significant roles.

