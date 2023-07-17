PICS: How Katrina Kaif's siblings Isabelle, Sebastien and friends celebrated her 40th birthday in Maldives

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, July 16 in the Maldives. To make this milestone extra special for her, Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel and sister Isabelle Kaif wore customized T-shirts featuring pictures of the actress' younger self. Actress Angira Dhar, who is a close friend of Katrina also wished her by sharing pictures from the birthday bash.

Katrina Kaif’s friends and family make her birthday special

To mark Katrina’s special occasion, Sebastien Laurent Michel, Isabelle Kaif, and Angira Dhar made the cutest gesture for her. Isabelle and Angira took to Instagram and shared pictures from Katrina’s birthday trip to the Maldives. They can be seen wearing custom white colored t-shirts printed with pictures of a younger Katrina.

Isabelle shared a picture of herself with her brother Sebastien on her Instagram Stories and wrote "Happy birthday, @ katrinakaif." The two posed for the camera in their t-shirts with wide smiles on their faces.

While actress Angira Dhar wished Katrina on her Instagram Stories by writing “Happy birthday Katrina Kaif. Love, love and only love for you", as she posed with Isabelle Kaif with their arms spread wide. She also shared a few pictures from the beach in Maldives.

Earlier, Katrina’s husband, actor Vicky Kaushal had also shared pictures on his Instagram to wish his wife. The couple could be seen smiling at each other as they posed on a yacht during the sunset in Maldives. Katrina looked beautiful in a yellow dress while Vicky wore a light blue shirt. Vicky captioned the post as "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen playing a ghost in horror comedy film Phone Bhoot in November 2022. She will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in YRF’s third film in the Tiger Franchise. Tiger 3 is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023 on the occasion of Diwali. She is also working with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas which will hit the theatres in December 2023. She is starring alongside actresses Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar.

