PICS: How Kriti Sanon spent ‘chaotic, super fun’ weekend with sister Nupur Sanon in Las Vegas

Kriti Sanon who earned praise for effervescently essaying Goddess Sita on the silver screen in Om Raut’s mythological magnum opus, Adipurush, had a ‘chaotic’ yet ‘super fun’ weekend with her sister Nupur Sanon and stylist Sukriti Grover in Las Vegas.

The actor who had an all girls trip in the sin city of the United States of America, called her weekend ‘chaotic’ and ‘superfun’, why you may ask! Because according to her, they missed their flights, forgot their phones, but against all the odds, she and her girls managed to have some ‘incredible nights’ with some ‘pouts’ in Vegas.

Kriti Sanon enjoys ‘chaotic’ and ‘superfun’ trip

Giving a glimpse into her crazy girls trip to the Vegas, the Adipurush star took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a string of photos of her with her sister and stylist from their weekend getaway.

In the first photo, Kriti Sanon can be seen sporting a sad pout with her sister Nupur and stylist Sukriti Grover while standing at the airport. The trio seemingly could have clicked the selfie after missing their flight with a sad pout.

The second photo of Kriti’s post is a selfie where she is posing with a pout, while her sister can be seen clinging on to her shoulder. In one of the photos, the trio can be seen posing for a selfie.

Besides sharing all pouty pictures with her girls, Kriti has also shared a cool video, where Nupur, Sukriti and she are seen singing along Enrique Iglesias’ popular song, Hero, on the street. In the last photo, the Mimi star can be seen posing cutely with a big butterfly.

While captioning her delightful Vegas special vacation post, with a heart hands and a kiss emoji, Kriti wrote, “From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights..Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!”

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon who was last seen with Prabhas in Adipurush recently launched her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. As far as movies are concerned, Sanon has Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath: Part 1 and The Crew, where she will share the screen with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the pipeline. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in her kitty.

