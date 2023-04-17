PICS: How Prateik Babbar wished ladylove Priya Banerjee on her birthday

Actor Prateik Babbar made his relationship official with Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day this year. The duo has been painting the town red with their romance. While making it Instagram official, the couple shared pictures of their matching tattoos with the fans. On Sunday, Priya celebrated her birthday and she was showered with immense love from her fans and friends. Prateik too posted a mushy post for his ladylove.

Prateik Babbar wishes his girlfriend Priya Banerjee on her birthday with a sweet post

Prateik took to Instagram and shared two pictures with the birthday girl. The pictures also featured their furry friend. In the pictures, Priya is seen sporting a Disney-themed night suit while Prateik has opted for an all-black outfit. In the first picture, the Chhichhore actor is seen holding Priya and their dog close to him while the second picture shows them posing on their bed with 'Happy birthday' decor in the backdrop. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "happy born day best friend." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the birthday post, Priya dropped red heart, infinity sign and evil eye emojis. Elli AvrRam too dropped red heart emojis. Asha Negi commented, "You guys." Their fans were all heart for them.

Meanwhile, Priya earlier revealed why they decided to keep their relationship under wraps before making it official. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "We both are a little private, when it comes to stuff like this. You want to be spoken about your work, not your relationship. I think all actors like that. The moment you talk about relationships, the whole focus shifts there. We work so hard for people to talk about our work, and then suddenly they don’t want to know about that... they want to know who you’re dating. So, we wanted to keep it under wraps and even now we want to make sure it’s not the highlight of our.. Work should always be the highlight."

ALSO READ: Prateik Babbar makes relationship official with Priya Banerjee; Couple flaunts same tattoos