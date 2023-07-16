PICS: How Sunny Kaushal, rumored ladylove Sharvari Wagh wished 'coolest person' Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Katrina Kaif, who is one of the most adored actresses in town, is celebrating her birthday today. Her fans, friends and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. Recently, Katrina jetted off to an undisclosed location with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal to celebrate her special day. Ahead of Vicky's birthday wish, his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal dropped an adorable post for Katrina.

Sunny Kaushal wishes his 'bhabhi' Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Sunny shares a sweet bond with Katrina and he has talked about the same in the past. He is also often seen dropping quirky comments on Katrina's posts. On her special day, Sunny decided to share a heartwarming picture with her. The Shiddat actor took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with Katrina from their Maldives trip. The duo captured in a candid moment looks all things cute together. Along with the picture, he penned a beautiful note for the birthday girl. He went on to call her the 'coolest person'. His note read, "Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life.. @katrinakaif lots of love and big tight hug" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Sunny's rumored girlfriend and actress Sharvari Wagh also shared a picture from the same trip and wished Katrina. Along with the happy picture, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Kat!! @katrinakaif love you lotsss." Have a look:

While fans were elated to see birthday wishes from Sunny and Sharvari but they are eagerly waiting for Vicky to share pictures with Katrina. Meanwhile, the power couple was recently seen spending time in New York City. They wrapped up their work commitments and went for a quick holiday. Their pictures and videos from New York were all over social media.

Work front

Katrina Kaif is all set to be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The much-awaited film is slated to hit theatres in Diwali 2023. She is also a part of Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

