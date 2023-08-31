PICS: How Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech's son Orion celebrated his first Raksha Bandhan with newborn sister Aura

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife and actress Hazel Keech have become parents again with the birth of their second baby girl. They announced the joyful news on August 25 through a sweet post on Instagram. Since then, many people have extended their congratulations and best wishes to the couple. Alongside the announcement, Yuvraj and Hazel have also revealed the first photo of their new baby. Now, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Yuvraj has dropped adorable pictures of their kids’ first Raksha Bandhan celebration together.

Yuvraj shares pictures of his kids’ first Raksha Bandhan together

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on the 30th of August, 2023, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech took to their Instagram handle to collaboratively share some adorable pictures of their elder son Orion and newborn baby girl Aura celebrating their first Raksha Bandhan together. Sharing the post, they wrote, “Happy first Rakshabandhan together. Here's to a lifetime of laughter, love, and memories @hazelkeechofficial #HappyRakshabandhan”

To this post, a lot of celebrities commented. Angad Bedi wrote, “Waheguru @yuvisofficial @hazelkeechofficial”, and Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji. Sania Mirza, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia also dropped a string of heart emojis. SEE THE POST HERE:

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome their baby girl Aura

On the 25th of August, 2023, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech posted a collaborative post on their Instagram handle to announce that they have welcomed their second baby, a daughter. The couple, who already have a son, shared a cute post to let their fans and followers know about the happy news.

The couple captioned the post, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family" along with a red heart emoji.

In the picture, Yuvraj is seen holding his newborn daughter Aura in his arms, while his wife Hazel is holding his son Orion Keech Singh. SEE THE POST HERE:

As soon as Yuvraj and Hazel dropped the announcement post of their newly born daughter, fans flooded the comment section with their well wishes. One Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations! Stay blessed!”, while a user wrote, “God bless your family.”. Another one added, “This is a pleasant surprise.” Others dropped red heart and heart eyes emojis.

About Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got engaged on November 12, 2015, and tied the knot a year later on November 30, 2016. They had a Sikh wedding ceremony in Chandigarh and celebrated with a grand reception in Delhi. They became parents for the first time in 2022 when their son Orion was born, and now in 2023, a new chapter unfolds for them as they celebrate the arrival of their precious baby girl, Aura, filling their lives with happiness anew.

