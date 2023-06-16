PICS: Hrithik Roshan and family host Gaur Gopal Das at home; Call it an 'unforgettable experience'

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Fighter, was recently seen hosting monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das at home. On Thursday evening, Hrithik's father and director Rakesh Roshan took to social media and shared a happy picture with Gaur Gopal Das. The picture also featured Hrithik, Sunaina Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and himself.

Hrithik Roshan and family host Gaur Gopal Das at home

In the picture, Hrithik is seen sporting a maroon T-shirt with blue denims and a yellow cap while his dad wore a white shirt with denim jeans. On the other hand, the ladies were seen wearing ethnic outfits. Rakesh took to Twitter and wrote, "It was such an honour to have @gaurgopald come to our home and bless us with his presence and words filled with gratitude." To this, Gaur Gopral Das replied, "It was an absolute pleasure spending time with all of you. Thank you so much for having me over @rakesh_roshan9 ji."

Hrithik's mother Pinkie, who is quite active on social media, shared another picture with fans. In the picture, the entire Roshan family is seen listening to Gaur Gopal Das. She called it an 'unforgettable experience'. She wrote, "A blessed day!!!! A day in Gratitude. A humbling day. In the midst of @gaurgopaldas. an unforgettable experience to hear and share at our home. Overwhelmed and THANKFUL to @gaurgopaldas once again."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is all set to be seen with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The duo has teamed up for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. The film will release in January 2024. Apart from this, he has War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

