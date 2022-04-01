PICS: Hrithik Roshan and son get papped at the airport; Gauri Khan looks radiant in her multi-colour outfit

Being a celebrity is no cakewalk. After all, it is not easy to be in the constant media glare. From stepping out for a lunch to being papped at the red carpet and even at the airport, the celebs often manage to keep the paps on their toes. Amid this, Hrithik Roshan and Gauri Khan had made the headlines as they were papped in the city at different incidents. To note, Hrithik Roshan was papped at the airport with his son.

In the pics, Hrithik exuded charm in casuals and his swag made the ladies go weak in the knees. Bollywood’s Greek God was spotted wearing a black t-shirt which he had paired with a grey shirt and denims. On the other hand, his son opted for a grey t-shirt with black track pants. The father-son duo was spotted following the COVID 19 protocols as they were papped while making their way inside the airport. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan was seen winning hearts with her panache as she was spotted wearing a multi-coloured outfit. Later, Gauri was also papped with director Kabir Khan in the city.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan and Gauri Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline including the Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action-thriller Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf (slated to release on September 30, 2022) and Siddarth Anand’s upcoming directorial Fighter which will mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone (slated to release on September 28 next year). Besides, he will also be seen playing the lead in the much awaited Krrish 4.

