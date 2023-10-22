PICS: Hrithik Roshan attends mom Pinkie Roshan's birthday party with girlfriend Saba Azad, dad Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's mother and fitness inspiration Pinkie Roshan turned 70 today, October 22. On this occasion, the Fighter actor shared a heartwarming post. Now, pictures of Hrithik attending the birthday party with his girlfriend Saba Azad, father Rakesh Roshan, and family surfaced. On the other hand, Pashmina Roshan also shared an inside glimpse of the birthday celebration.

Hrithik Roshan attends mom Pinkie Roshan's birthday party with girlfriend Saba Azad, dad Rakesh Roshan

Inside glimpses of Hrithik Roshan attending the birthday party hosted for his mother Pinkie Roshan with girlfriend Saba Azad, dad Rakesh Roshan, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and other family members surfaced on social media.

For the party, Hrithik wore a sleeveless white tee and beige trousers, and his girlfriend Saba opted for a lovely saree. Pinkie Roshan wore a white outfit, and Rakesh Roshan donned a two-colored t-shirt and white pants. Have a look:

On the other hand, film producer Rakesh Roshan shared a picture with his wife on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Celebrating 70th." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also shared a group picture from the birthday celebration where the actor's sons Hridaan and Hrehaan can also be seen.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the upcoming Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is set to release on January 25, 2024.

