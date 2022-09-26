PICS: Hrithik Roshan clicked in casuals, poses with Pushkar-Gayatri as they promote Vikram Vedha
'Vikram Vedha' also has Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead.
Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 30, 2022.
Now, ahead of the movie's release, Hrithik, who essays the role of Vedha was clicked in the city today to promote Vikram Vedha along with the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri. In the photos, the Krrish actor can be seen looking dapper as he was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and paired it with black denim jeans. Hrithik also added a cap to complete his look. The actor along with Pushkar-Gayatri were also seen making a ‘V’ sign and posing for the paparazzi.
Check out the PHOTOS:
In Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen as a dreaded gangster, and Saif, a tough cop. Radhika, on the other hand, plays Saif's wife and Hrithik's lawyer. The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This marks the return of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's second on-screen collaboration. The duo was seen together in the 2002 film, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol in the lead.
Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is backed by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and others.
