PICS: Hrithik Roshan clicked in casuals, poses with Pushkar-Gayatri as they promote Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 30, 2022.

Now, ahead of the movie's release, Hrithik, who essays the role of Vedha was clicked in the city today to promote Vikram Vedha along with the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri. In the photos, the Krrish actor can be seen looking dapper as he was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and paired it with black denim jeans. Hrithik also added a cap to complete his look. The actor along with Pushkar-Gayatri were also seen making a ‘V’ sign and posing for the paparazzi.