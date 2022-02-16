PICS: Hrithik Roshan looks effortlessly handsome in casuals as he gets papped in the city

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In his over-two-decades-long career, the actor has delivered several memorable performances on the big screen. Apart from his impressive acting skills, Hrithik has also won people’s hearts with his Greek-God like looks. Fans swoon over his pictures whenever they hit social media and keep coming back for more. Speaking of pictures, Hrithik was papped today by the media as he stepped out in the city. Needless to say, he looked quite the handsome hunk even in casuals.

Sometime back, the paparazzi spotted Hrithik Roshan was papped by the media in the Bandra locality of Mumbai. The actor kept his outfit-of-the-night super effortless and casual as he donned a black tee-shirt, trousers, and a cap. For footwear, Hrithik wore black sliders, and wrapped up the look with a white mouth mask, keeping in line with the COVID-19 safety guidelines. The War actor totally rocked this monochromatic look with sass and panache. Hrithik smiled and gestured a thumbs-up to the cameras as the media clicked him from a distance.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s pictures:

A few days back, Hrithik was all over the news as he was clicked with rumoured girlfriend and actress Saba Azad. Recently, Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan also gave a shout-out to Saba on her Instagram stories and called her ‘cool’.

On the work front. Hrithik has quite a few interesting films in his kitty. He will be seen in Vikram Vedha along side Saif Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone expresses her happiness on working with Hrithik Roshan: Always wanted to work with him