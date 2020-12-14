PICS: Hrithik Roshan looks sporty in black as he gets papped outside Sussanne Khan's father Sanjay’s residence

Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside his former wife Sussanne Khan's father's residence in Juhu. The handsome hunk was at his casual best.

If there is a one-star who makes everyone go gaga over his dapper looks, it is Bollywood’s Greek’s God . Each time, the handsome hunks steps out, he has our hearts. From glitzy award nights to casual outings in the city, the War star is a true stunner and never fails to turn heads with his sartorial choices. Recently, Hrithik was spotted by the shutterbugs at Sanjay Khan’s home in Juhu. He was spotted while leaving his former wife Sussanne Khan’s father's house.

In the photos, the handsome actor was seen sitting inside his swanky car and looked busy with his phone. Hrithik was seen at this causal best and looked dapper in a black t-shirt with black shorts. He completed his look with a black cap. The Bang Bang star can also be seen flaunting his clean shaven look while leaving everyone in awe of his style. It goes without saying that Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained cordial relations years after their divorce and are often spotted spending time together with their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Besides, the duo also shares a great bond with each other’s families and Hrithik’s recent visit to Sanjay Khan indeed proves the same.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 46-year-old star was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film War with Tiger Shroff. He will next be seen in Krrish 4, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. There are reports that Kiara Advani will be seen playing Hrithik’s love interest in the superhero drama.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan drops a PIC of dad Rakesh Roshan taking dip in the pool with kids; Preity Zinta calls it 'cute'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×