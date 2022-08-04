PICS: Hrithik Roshan runs bare-chested on a beach as he gets ready for Fighter; Saba Azad calls him 'Ninja'

Indian Greek God Hrithik Roshan is one of the talented most actors in the industry. Apart from being a solid performer, he is, without doubt, the fittest and the most sexist man ever. His fitness goals have always managed to astonish and inspire his fans. Currently, the star is preparing for his upcoming film Fighter and the insides he is sharing don't fail to drop our jaws. Hrithik, who has recently wrapped the shoot of Vikram Vedha, is preparing for his forthcoming film Fighter.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared a bunch of throwback pictures where the actor can be seen preparing for his film Fighter along with his trainer. The actor looked super toned and it is hard to take our eyes off him. We can see him in the middle of his run, as he looks hot running shirtless and wearing his black tracks. Sharing this picture he wrote, “@krisgethin are you ready? Hehe. I’m not. Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback.” Rumoured GF Saba Azad took to the comments section to write, “Yes you was born ready!! Go ninja!!”

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s pictures:

Meanwhile, recently there were reports about Hrithik Roshan’s personal life. There were rumours doing rounds on the internet that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon. However, as per a recent update, Hrithik and Saba are not in a rush to get married. “Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship. They spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays. Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik's kids. However, Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married," said a report in India Today.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. Apart from Fighter, the actor is all set to hit the theatres for his much-awaited release Vikram Vedha.

