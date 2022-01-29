PICS: Hrithik Roshan steals hearts in his casual attire as he goes out and about in the city

Hrithik Roshan has proven his prowess on the big screen and has been an epitome of hard work and adaptability. Over the course of his two-decade career, Bollywood's Greek God has delivered a slew of blockbuster films that have delighted his devoted fan base. Another underrated arena that Hrithik Roshan absolutely owns is the world of fashion. The actor is gorgeous, and he knows how to dress up - well, how perfect can a man be? Recently, the handsome hunk was spotted going around the city, and mind you, he turned heads with this stylish attire!

Hrithik Roshan was spotted at Mizu Khar in Mumbai. In the pics that paps clicked, the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor looked effortlessly good in his comfy attire. He wore a spotless white tee and khaki pants and casually threw on a navy blue t-shirt. Apart from this, you can always catch Hrithik’s life updates on his social media where he is pretty active. Recently, the megastar welcomed the newest member of their family, their adorable puppy, Mowgli, ahead of his 48th birthday. Moreover, one of his most successful movies to date, Agneepath, clocked 10 years a few days back. Hrithik shared a beautiful, emotional message, celebrating the movie’s tenth anniversary.

Check the pics:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will next feature in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

