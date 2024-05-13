PICS: Huma Qureshi seeks blessings at Ajmer Sharif amidst shooting for Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar

Huma Qureshi is currently busy filming for Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The shoot for the highly-anticipated film is taking place in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Several pictures and videos from the sets have been stirring the internet.

Meanwhile, days after sharing a post containing pictures clicked by her Jolly LLB 3 co-star Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi recently dropped photos of her holy visit to Ajmer Sharif.

Huma Qureshi visits Ajmer Sharif amid Jolly LLB 3 shoot

Today, on May 13, a while back, Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from her holy visit to Ajmer Sharif. The actress is currently in Ajmer for her film’s shoot. Amid her busy schedule, the actress sought blessings and divine intervention at the shrine.

While sharing the photographs she wrote alongside, “Ajmer Sharif,” followed by palms up, magic, star and white heart emoji #praying for everyone .. Sabr Shukr Sukoon”

Take a look:

Huma Qureshi dropped pictures from Jolly LLB 3 sets

In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a white kurti with floral motifs, paired with a pink dupatta and earrings. She captioned the post, “"Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar #pushpa #pink #onset @kangratalkies”

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar started the shoot for Subhash Kapoor’s directorial earlier this month. Making an official announcement, Akki had shared a fun video from the sets that also featured them and Saurabh Shukla. The clip began with Arshad warning everyone to beware of "Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate". Following this, Akshay was seen introducing himself as the "original" Jolly. The video ended with a glimpse of Saurabh Shukla.

Sharing the video, he mentioned, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”

The third part of the Jolly LLB franchise is undeniably the most-awaited film of the year.

