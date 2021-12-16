PICS: Ibrahim Ali and Nirvaan Khan all set to party in their super hot attires; Check it out

With the year finally coming to an end, it is natural for everyone to be in high spirits. Parties, festivities, celebration - December is synonymous to these words. And it seems like the Bollywood youngsters are quite committed to this December agenda! Just a few days back, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted with his sister Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celeb friends having the time of his life at the AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai. Their carefree dancing videos live in our heads rent-free! Well, it looks like Ibrahim’s partying quota isn’t complete yet. Now, he was spotted with Nirvaan Khan, Sohail Khan’s son, at a club.

It is important to note - whatever these star kids do, they do it in style. And that includes partying too, of course! Both the star boys looked absolutely dashing in their attires. While Ibrahim Ali Khan pulled off quite a smart denim on denim look with a blue denim jacket, white tee, and black jeans, Nirvaan Khan went for a classic all-black look. Nirvaan, in his dashing attire proved you can never go wrong with black. His yellow-tinted glasses added the oomph factor in his attire. It seemed like the boys were in for a night of partying, fun, and amazing memories!

Take a look at the pics:

While Ibrahim is not a part of mainstream Bollywood yet, that doesn’t stop him from stealing hearts with his killer looks. Speaking of Bollywood, the star kid is working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the highly-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also Read: PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others step out in style for AP Dhillon concert