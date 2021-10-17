PICS: Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted outside Maddock office; Is he gearing up for his Bollywood debut?

Ibrahim Ali Khan might not be a part of mainstream Bollywood yet but that does not stop him from stealing the limelight at times. The star kid has a striking resemblance to his dad Saif Ali Khan and that's what makes the onlookers' eyes roll whenever they catch a glimpse of him. Speaking of which, on Saturday evening, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted outside Maddock office in the dream city, Mumbai. We wonder if the star-kid is finally gearing up for his Bollywood debut.

In the photos, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen donning a black tank top which is paired with red track pants. His athleisure wear was completed with white sports sneakers, as the tank tee aptly flaunted his chiselled physique. Keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind, the youngster did not fail to don a face mask to keep himself protected from the contagious virus. During his appearance, Ibrahim also took a brief moment to give a thumbs up to paps before leaving in his luxurious vehicle.

Take a look at the photos here:

While his sister Sara Ali Khan has already made her entry into Bollywood, questions remain as to when will Ibrahim follow her footsteps in the future. Earlier in an interview with a daily, his father Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that the former is keen to make his acting debut. For the uninitiated, the star kid has already done a few photoshoots for certain brands and even appeared on a magazine cover alongside Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in a movie. The news of his debut remains unclear as of yet.

