PICS: Imran Khan makes a rare appearance in Mumbai, looks cool in casuals

Imran Khan won all the hearts of his fans with his debut movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Fans loved seeing him on the silver screen but the actor went missing from action for a long time now. Well, he was in news last year for reportedly separating from his wife Avantika. Today in a rare spotting Imran was snapped in the city. He looked sporty in his casual attire and an army haircut.

In the pictures, we can see Imran Khan can wearing a pink coloured tee shirt that he paired with grey pants. The actor was spotted in the city of Bandra getting down from his car. He sported extremely short hair and completed his look with white sneakers. The actor looked in a hurry as he did not wait and pose for the paps.

Take a look:

Imran Khan garnered fame with his adult debut in the 2008 hit ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. He was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti while he debuted as a director with last year's short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. In his acting career, Imran delivered some amazing performances in films such as Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaraa, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Delhi Belly to name a few. The actor has reportedly quit acting and is focusing on writing and directing films.

