PICS: Inaaya twins with Soha Ali Khan as they make rangoli ahead of Diwali; Don't miss her unicorn hairband

The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner and like everyone else, our Btown celebs have also started to prep for it. From cleaning the house to decorating the home, many are in the process of decking up for Diwali. On Monday, Soha Ali Khan also gave us a glimpse of 'pre-Diwali' vibes at her house with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The cute photos of how Soha and Inaaya were prepping for Diwali at their house will leave you in awe. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Soha shared a cute photo of Inaaya making a rangoli at home with white. In the photo, little Inaaya could be seen engrossed in nailing the rangoli while prepping for Diwali. In another photo that Soha shared, Inaaya could be seen clad in a similar ethnic outfit like her mum. The twinning moment of Soha and Inaaya in the photo is bound to melt your heart. Along with the ethnic outfit, Inaaya also was seen sporting a cute Unicorn hairband. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote,"What are you going to pray for this Diwali? Peace, love, prosperity and good health - and the good sense to know that it’s all within our reach if we only try  #prediwali."

Take a look:

Inaaya making rangoli on Diwali

As soon as Soha shared the cute photos, fans began showering the mommy-daughter duo with love. Even aunt Saba Ali Khan sent blessings in a sweet comment. She wrote, "Bless you both and may your dreams come true." 

Meanwhile, recently, Soha and Kunal had celebrated Halloween with Inaaya and the cute photos of the family of 3 dressed in spooky avatars left netizens gushing. Fans loved the cute family moments and showered them with love in the comment section.

