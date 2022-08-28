PICS: An injured Shilpa Shetty serves looks, reaches event in wheelchair; Fans dub her ‘inspiration’

Shilpa Shetty has left netizens impressed and inspired. The actress is quite active on social media and often treats fans to sneak peeks into her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, last night too, Shilpa took to her Instagram space and shared a new video flaunting her stunning outfit of the day. Seeing Shilpa rock the look, even while being injured, has left her fans and followers quite inspired.

Shilpa Shetty’s latest look

Keeping her work commitments, Shilpa was seen reaching an event in the city last night. Moreover, she took to the ‘gram to share the look of her outfit as well. The Baazigar actress was seen donning a multi-coloured and printed long gown. She kept her hair open and she had a glamorous makeup look. Shilpa also struck a pose with a walker. Moreover, at the event, she was spotted in a wheelchair.

Sharing the video, Shilpa captioned it, “Putting my best foot forward (wink emoji) (strong emoji)#reelvsreal #workmode #ootd #lotd #swasthrahomastraho.”

As soon as she shared the video, fans left a flood of likes and comments under her post. While many left red heart emojis and fire emojis, still others wished her speedy recovery. A few others also dubbed her ‘inspirational’.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty recently injured herself on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s film Indian Police Force. A few days back she took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from the hospital. She was seen seated in a wheelchair while her left leg was in plaster. Nonetheless, she sported a bright smile and even posed with the victory sign for the photo. Sharing the picture, she wrote a caption explaining her situation. It read, “They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!” I took it literally (laughing with tears emoji, tongue out emoji, face palm emoji). Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (folded hands emoji, offering namaaz emoji) Prayers always work (smiley with halo emoji) With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra (red heart emoji) (nazar emoji) (stars emoji).”

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut cop web series Indian Police Force. She will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Recently, she also shared a video from the sets which showcased Sidharth and her in action, while Rohit Shetty shot them.

Apart from this, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

