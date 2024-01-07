PICS: Inside Athiya Shetty's 'Life in Cape Town' with husband KL Rahul; cricketer reacts
Athiya Shetty and her husband-cricketer KL Rahul shared a bunch of pictures from their Cape Town diary. The Indian cricketer recently played a test series against South Africa.
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty's daughter-actress Athiya Shetty are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple often shares pictures and videos of themselves on social media, which receives a lot of love from their fans and followers. The couple is in South Africa as the cricketer had a Test series there. Today, January 7, Rahul and Athiya gave a sneak peek into their Cape Town diary.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share pictures from their Cape Town diary
Taking to their Instagram handles on January 7, Athiya Shetty shared a bunch of pictures featuring her husband KL Rahul from Cape Town.
In the first picture shared by Athiya, the actress can be seen with her husband Rahul walking on an empty road amidst the beauty of a hill. The rest of the pictures show them enjoying the food and the scenic beauty of Cape Town. Sharing the pictures, Athiya wrote, "Life in Cape Town >>>"
Reacting to it, KL Rahul commented, "Shap."
On the other hand, the cricketer also shared a bunch of pictures and wrote, "Cape Town with good company." Have a look:
A few days ago, KL Rahul shared three pictures from Cape Town, and one of the pictures featured his beautiful wife and actress Athiya Shetty. The Indian cricketer is spending quality time together with his wife after the Test match series against South Africa.
In the first two pictures, KL can be seen posing solo, while the third picture shows the couple facing each other while back facing the camera, and the beautiful sea view in Cape Town makes the photo even more scenic. Athiya can be seen wearing a white-striped shirt and a bucket hat, while her husband and cricketer wore a t-shirt, beige pants, and a cap. Sharing the picture, Rahul used a tree and a feather emojis.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's love story
For the unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 last year in a private ceremony held at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married. Since their wedding, they have been spotted together in public on many occasions and often share adorable pictures of themselves on social media, giving glimpses of their happy journey together.
