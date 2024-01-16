PICS: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities perfectly blend friends, family, and spa indulgence
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has recently provided a glimpse into her pre-wedding celebrations, showcasing a heartfelt mix of family, friends, love, and unapologetic revelry. Take a glance!
Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, recently embarked on her journey into matrimony with Nupur Shikhare. Their wedding saga, starting with a legal union on January 3, followed by a vibrant destination wedding in Udaipur, and culminating in a star-studded reception in Mumbai, has been the talk of the town.
While the internet has been flooded with pictures from the ceremonies, the behind-the-scenes and intimate moments truly capture the essence of the celebration. Ira recently shared glimpses of these pre-wedding festivities, offering a heartfelt blend of family, friends, love, and unabashed indulgence.
Ira Khan shares never-before-seen moments from her pre-wedding festivities
On Monday, Ira Khan delighted her Instagram followers by offering glimpses into her pre-wedding celebrations, sharing moments of joy with her now-husband Nupur Shikhare, family, and friends. In one picture, she's seen lying down, casually chilling with a friend, both sporting eye masks for relaxation. Another snapshot captures her enjoying a hair spa or, possibly, touching up her roots.
There's also a candid shot of Ira and Nupur kicking back in the garden, along with a group pose featuring friends who flew to India exclusively for the wedding. Other pictures showcase her joyful moments with family members. Take a look:
Aamir Khan expresses happiness for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
Aamir Khan, the proud father, is thrilled as his daughter embarks on the journey of marriage with her beloved. The act of entrusting a daughter to another is a whirlwind of emotions for parents, and Aamir is no exception.
In a recently shared video by Spice Social, Mr Perfectionist openly expressed his joy and provided insights into his emotional world for the very first time. He described his sentiments as reminiscent of the melody produced by a Shehnaai (Clarinet). Much like the clarinet's ability to evoke both happiness and sorrow simultaneously, Aamir Khan's emotions encapsulate this unique blend of feelings.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Aamir Khan arrives with Junaid-Azad at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception; informs Kiran Rao is ‘unwell’
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more