PICS: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities perfectly blend friends, family, and spa indulgence

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, recently embarked on her journey into matrimony with Nupur Shikhare. Their wedding saga, starting with a legal union on January 3, followed by a vibrant destination wedding in Udaipur, and culminating in a star-studded reception in Mumbai, has been the talk of the town.

While the internet has been flooded with pictures from the ceremonies, the behind-the-scenes and intimate moments truly capture the essence of the celebration. Ira recently shared glimpses of these pre-wedding festivities, offering a heartfelt blend of family, friends, love, and unabashed indulgence.

On Monday, Ira Khan delighted her Instagram followers by offering glimpses into her pre-wedding celebrations, sharing moments of joy with her now-husband Nupur Shikhare, family, and friends. In one picture, she's seen lying down, casually chilling with a friend, both sporting eye masks for relaxation. Another snapshot captures her enjoying a hair spa or, possibly, touching up her roots.

There's also a candid shot of Ira and Nupur kicking back in the garden, along with a group pose featuring friends who flew to India exclusively for the wedding. Other pictures showcase her joyful moments with family members. Take a look:

Aamir Khan expresses happiness for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan, the proud father, is thrilled as his daughter embarks on the journey of marriage with her beloved. The act of entrusting a daughter to another is a whirlwind of emotions for parents, and Aamir is no exception.

In a recently shared video by Spice Social, Mr Perfectionist openly expressed his joy and provided insights into his emotional world for the very first time. He described his sentiments as reminiscent of the melody produced by a Shehnaai (Clarinet). Much like the clarinet's ability to evoke both happiness and sorrow simultaneously, Aamir Khan's emotions encapsulate this unique blend of feelings.

