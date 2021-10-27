PICS: Isabelle Kaif & her mom spotted in the city amid Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours

On Tuesday, October 26, wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took social media by storm. It so happened that a report by ETimes suggested that the rumoured lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in the month of December, this year. Moreover, the report also claimed that the wedding preps have already begun in full swing. Although an official confirmation is yet awaited, the news has left many rejoicing.

Now, just a day after the duo’s wedding report hit the headlines, Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle and mother were papped in an upscale locality of Mumbai. The duo kept it casual as they stepped out in Bandra. While Isabelle Kaif opted for a plain white t-shirt paired with camo shorts. On the other hand, Katrina’s mom coupled comfy trousers with an orange top. The mother-daughter duo took a brief moment to pose for the camera before heading out. They also followed the COVID-19 norms by opting for face masks to protect themselves from the contagious virus.

Take a look at the photos below:

Reportedly, the outfits of Katrina & Vicky’s wedding will be designed by fashion maverick Sabyasachi. The source further confirmed that their wedding may take place anytime in the month of November or December. In terms of work, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming actioner, Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Speaking of Vicky Kaushal, the Uri star is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie, Sardar Udham.

