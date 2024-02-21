PICS: Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh make first appearance as husband and wife; thank paparazzi

The adorable lovebirds of Bollywood Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally tied the nuptial knot today in Goa. The couple got married in a grand destination wedding which was attended by several celebrities from Bollywood. The couple got married following an Anand karaj ceremony and seven pheras. A while back, the couple shared dreamy pictures wedding pictures sending internet into frenzy and now, finally the duo appeared in front of the media as a married couple for the first time and needless to say, they look amazing together.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani make their first appearance as married couple

Internet is buzzing with joy as finally the lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married. The two made their first public appearance together as the married couple outside their wedding venue, ITC Grand South Goa. It won’t be wrong to say that the newlyweds looked like a dream and complimented each other in bridal outfits.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's official wedding announcement post

Just a while back, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani made a collaborative post on their social media to share their official wedding pictures. The much-in-love couple looks straight out of a fairy tale in a series of endearing pictures posted on social media. “Mine now and forever (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” read the caption alongside the post.

Advertisement

In addition to this, they also added the special wedding song, Bin Tere in the background.

Take a look:

As a matter of fact, the pre-wedding shenanigans set social media abuzz with various pictures and videos from the venue. The long list of Bollywood celebs comprised of David Dhawan with his family including Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Dinesh Vijan, Ramesh Taurani, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’ Souza, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Vishal Mishra, Ananya Panday with rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Kapoor amongst others.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Akaay, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Raha and more: 10 unique names of celebrity kids