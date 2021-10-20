PICS: Jacqueline Fernandez shies away from the cameras as she leaves ED office post 7 hours of questioning

Earlier in the day, Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the ED office as she was being questioned in the alleged Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. The enforcement directorate questioned the actress for the second time. A few days back, the agency had issued fresh summons to Jacqueline in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. She was supposed to appear before the investigating agency but had skipped the same due to personal unavoidable reasons. Jacqueline’s statements were taken in an alleged money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and his partner Leena Paul.

Jacqueline shied away from the paparazzi cameras as she came outside of the ED office and got clicked in her car after nearly 7 hours of questioning. Earlier actress Nora Fatehi was also called in by ED for the statement in the alleged case. Her team later issued a statement saying she has been called by the ED as a witness in the case. "Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case, and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation,” her team had shared.



On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor led ‘Bhoot Police’. She has several films in the pipeline including Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Vikrant Rona, Cirkus, and Ram Setu amongst others.

