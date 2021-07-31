PICS: Jacqueline Fernandez showcases her many moods as she starts dubbing for John Abraham starrer ‘Attack’

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the busiest actresses working currently in the Hindi film industry. Jacqueline has been juggling between multiple projects that are either being shot or waiting to get a release. Recently, Jacqueline shared a few pictures on her Instagram as she started the dubbing process for her forthcoming action-oriented venture ‘Attack’. In the film, co-written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Jacqueline is sharing screen space with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The action-oriented venture is based on a hostage crisis storyline. The film was scheduled to release on 14 August 2020 but got pushed due to COVID 19.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and shared a few pictures while sitting inside the dubbing studio with the director. In several pictures, Jacqueline is showcasing her many moods while she goes through the process of dubbing. From curious to stressed to happy, Jacqueline goes through multiple emotions in the pictures. Jacqueline is also participating in few other ventures portraying crucial characters including ‘Bhoot Police’. In the horror-comedy, she is starring alongside , , and . The film will release directly on a digital platform.

Take a look at the post:

Jacqueline is also sharing screen space with superstar in two of his much-awaited upcoming films including actioner ‘Bachchan Pandey’, and the drama ‘Ram Setu’. Jacqueline is also debuting in the Kannada film industry with a massive pan-India film led by Kiccha Sudeep titled ‘Vikrant Rona’. She is also playing an important role alongside Pooja Hegde and in the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Cirkus’.

