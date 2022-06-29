PICS: Jaideep Ahlawat visits Irrfan Khan’s residence; Thanks Sutapa Sikdar for making him ‘feel like home’

Jaideep Ahlawat has been a part of the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. The actor gained the widest recognition after he essayed the role of a Delhi Police Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, in the Amazon Prime web series Paatal Lok which was released in 2020 and starred Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. The Raees actor was also praised from all quarters for his performance and standing out in the series.

A few hours back, the actor shared a new set of photos on his social media handle after he visited the residence of late actor Irrfan Khan. Jaideep penned an emotional note as caption that read: "Dada… "The 'trees' you planted have started giving 'fruits'. @irrfan. Thank you so so much Ma’m @sikdarsutapa for everything … I felt like I was Home. We see you soon Bro @babil.i.k. Love You." The first photo features the actor standing next to a picture of Irrfan. While the other two photos featured him sitting around a lot of mangoes. Jaideep also shared a photo of the book, Irrfan: Dialogues With The Wind and also shared a glimpse of the note that Sutapa had written for him in the book. Reacting to the photos, Sutapa commented: "Some relations are not blood is what I felt with you yesterday.my blessings always."

Check out Jaideep Ahlawat's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ahlawat will star next in Devotion of Suspect X, a Sujoy Ghosh directorial alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Next, he will feature in the second season of the crime-thriller, Pataal Lok. Jaideep also has An Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana which is slated to release on 2 December 2022. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

