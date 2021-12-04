PICS: Janhvi Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Hardik Pandya set the weekend mood right as they party together

Weekends for Bollywood celebs is all about partying and having fun. Well, this week Janhvi Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Hardik Pandya, Anushka Ranjan and Khushi were seen having a gala time together. Photos from their party have gone insanely viral on social media. It was on Friday when all the starlets assembled at what appears to be a restaurant in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a stunning body-hugging black dress. Meanwhile, the cut-out detailing of her ensemble at the back only accentuated her ravishing look. Red bold lips, statement heels and wavy hair left open rounded off her entire look. Speaking of her sister Khushi, the star kid was seen slaying in a black sweater that was paired with matching leather pants.

Ahan Shetty graced the party in a black t-shirt and denim pants, on the other hand, cricket powerhouse Hardik Pandya opted for a funky look which was finished with white spotless shoes. Anushka Ranjan made an off-beat statement in a white animal print top which was paired with matching comfy trousers.

Check out the photos below:

ALSO READ| PICS: Sara Ali Khan makes Janhvi Kapoor jealous; Visits Gurudwara in Delhi with mom Amrita Singh