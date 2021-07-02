PICS: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shell out major sister goals as they were spotted after pilates session

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor love doing exercise and never tries to miss their workout session. The actress was last seen in the film Roohi.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister love to keep themselves fit. They hardly miss their workout session. They are often seen together and shell out major sister goals to fans. The actress was recently in the horror-comedy film Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao. The film did well at the box office. And her sister is also preparing herself for Bollywood. Today, they were spotted together outside the gym. They were looking beautiful and stylish in gym clothes.

The girls were seen coming out of the pilates session. The actress was seen wearing black shorts paired with a silver jacket. She was holding coffee in her hand. Her sister was wearing pink track pants with a grey sports bra. Both were wearing pink masks amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. They did not wave at the shutterbugs. The sisters were seen little in hurry. After long gap celebrities have started coming out. Recently, the Maharashtra government has eased lockdown restrictions.

Recently, their video had also gone viral on social media. In the video, Roohi actress is seen pulling on Khushi's legs. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "We are really serious about our workouts."

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, the actress has completed the shooting of her next film Good Luck Jerry. The film has been shot in parts of Punjab and is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. She will be next seen in Dostana 2. The film was in the news after Kartik Aaryan left the film midway.

