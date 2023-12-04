PICS: Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple; seek blessings together

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been making headlines for their dating rumors for quite some time now. Today, December 4, the actress was spotted visiting the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also accompanied her. The Mili actress was seen in a simple saree look, and pictures from her visit to Mahakal Temple went viral on social media instantly.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya visit Mahakal Temple together

A series of pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya performing pooja together at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain surfaced online and went viral in no time. In the pictures, the actress can be seen in a pink saree while Shikhar wore a white outfit.

Take a look:

Earlier in August this year, the duo was spotted visiting Tirumala Temple and eagle-eyed fans spotted a diamond ring on Janhvi’s ring finger, which led to speculations about her being engaged. However, there is absolutely no truth to that rumor.

A source informed Pinkvilla that Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirumala temple as she couldn’t visit the temple on her late mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary. The ring worn by Janhvi was actually her mother Sridevi’s ring.

A source revealed to us, "Janhvi Kapoor often travels to Tirumala temple to honor her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. But this year, she couldn't go to the temple on August 13, since she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. Post returning from the shoot, she made sure to visit the temple. During her visit, she wore her mother's jewelry including the ring. The rumors about her engagement are completely rubbish."

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

The actress was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. She also recently made a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, Devara with Jr NTR, and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

