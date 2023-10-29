PICS: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan serve major BFF goals as they share warm hug at Mumbai airport

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the young Bollywood actresses served major BFF goals as they arrived together at Mumbai airport on October 29, Sunday night. See pics...

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan
Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the two popular young actresses of contemporary Bollywood have always shared a warm friendship when it comes to their personal fronts. In the industry, which is only used to hearing the stories of onscreen and off-screen rivalry between actresses, the Kedarnath actress and Dhadak star's bond came as a breath of fresh air. 

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are now winning the internet with their pictures from the Mumbai airport, which were clicked on October 29, 2023, Sunday night. The popular Bollywood stars served major BFF goals as they made an exit from the airport together.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's latest airport pictures, below:

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan make an exit from Mumbai airport

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan share a warm hug

Credits: Viral Bhayani

