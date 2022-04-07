PICS: Janhvi Kapoor beats the heat with her easy breezy outfit as she gets clicked post workout

Janhvi Kapoor has been an actress who is known for her stupendous fashion sense. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil actress often gets a thumbs up from the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. Be it the red carpet appearance, gym look, vacation look, onscreen look and more, Janhvi has proved herself to be a true-blue fashionista who never misses a chance to dish out major style goals. And now, the Dhadak actress is once again making heads turn as she was papped post a rigorous workout session in the city.

This time, Janhvi has opted for an easy breezy look to beat the heat. In the pics, the Roohi actress was seen wearing a white coloured loose top with spaghetti straps. She had completed her look with purple leggings, slippers and a white coloured handbag. Janhvi had kept her tresses open and was also holding her water bottle and a cup of another drink as she made her way towards the car. Janhvi was certainly dishing out major summer style goals.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post workout pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has recently created a massive buzz in the town after she was roped in to play the lead in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun and will be releasing on April 7 next year. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Sunny Kaushal in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.