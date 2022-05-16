PICS: Janhvi Kapoor calls her 'army' the best as she reveals the secret to her glam avatars.

Janhvi Kapoor loves all things glam as much as she loves traditional looks. The diva effortlessly pulls off high-end stylish looks as well as the humble sari and ethnic looks. Janhvi often sports kurtas or salwar suits for her airport looks and makes it seem super stylish as well as comfortable. When on the red carpet, Janhvi Kapoor slays in ball gowns, bodycon dresses or even pantsuits.

While Janhvi's looks have always been on point, do you know what it takes to nail a look every single time? Well, 'an army', the actress recently revealed in an Instagram post. Taking to social media, Janhvi shared a series of photos with her team dressing her up and getting her into the makeup and hair chair.

Sharing an appreciation post for her team, Janhvi called them 'the best'. In the monochrome pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing a stunning, plunging neckline dress with loads of bling. While her team makes sure that her dress fits her like a glove, the actress can also be seen posing for the cameras. Janhvi's caption read, "it takes an army and I have the best hehe."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post below:

On Sunday night, Janhvi was seen stepping out of the city with friends for a dinner night out.

Soon, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut. The announcement came a few days ago as Netflix revealed the cast for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Janhvi also penned a heartwarming note for Khushi as she wrote, "You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister!!! @khushi05k I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies." Along with Khushi, star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will also be making their debut.

