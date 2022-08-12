PICS: Janhvi Kapoor dons lavender co-ord set post Pilates; Malaika Arora flaunts toned physique in athleisure

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter. The Ghost Stories actress has paved a way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry. Janhvi has been currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

Janhvi is often seen dishing out major fitness goals with her dedication and consistency in workouts, which often sets an inspiration to millions of her fans. Speaking of which, earlier today, the actress was spotted today in the city exiting her Pilates class and as always, and needless to say, she looked stunning as she made heads turn with her gym OOTD. In the pictures, one can see Janhvi donning a lavender colour co-ord set that included a tank top and flare matching pants. The actress left her hair open, and smiled at the paparazzi as she walked outside the building and entered her car.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor & Malaika Arora's PICS:

Apart from Janhvi, Malaika Arora was also snapped by the shutterbugs at her residence today. She is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood and fans love to see her flaunt her curves. In the photos, Malaika was seen in a comfy outfit as she wore a white coloured sports bra and leggings. She completed her look with slippers, and a black cap and had tied her hair in a back pony. The diva also carried a black bag along with her as she made her way to her building.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will star in Bawaal, Mili, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. Whereas Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora snapped at Arjun Kapoor’s house for Raksha Bandhan celebrations