PICS: Janhvi Kapoor dons white crop top and baggy pants; Kiara Advani looks pretty in white salwar suit

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular newcomers in Bollywood. She made her debut in showbiz in 2018 with her film Dhadak, where she featured with Ishaan Khatter. The actress, who was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Although only a few films old, the young actress has successfully found her space in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. Janhvi is often photographed by the paparazzi as and when she steps out in the city.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, the Gunjan Saxena actress was clicked in Mumbai. In the photos, Janhvi was seen donning a white henley crop top and paired it with baggy cargo blue jeans. She also added white canvas shoes to complete her look. She kept her hair open and no makeup on. She also acknowledged the media and obliged them with photos. Apart from Janhvi, Kiara was also spotted by the shutterbugs as she looked pretty in a white salwar suit. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress carried a blue bag and wore earrings. Kiara also acknowledged the media and obliged them with photos too.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani's PICS:

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan. Kiara will star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This marks their second on-screen collaboration together after Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Janhvi, on the other hand, the actress will be seen next in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Later, she will star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

