PICS: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys MI vs KKR IPL match with Mr & Mrs Mahi director Sharan Sharma; misses Rajkummar Rao

Janhvi Kapoor had a blast with her Mr & Mrs Mahi director, Sharan Sharma, during the MI vs KKR IPL match. Her standout attire, featuring 'Mahi' prominently, stole the show. Check it out!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on May 04, 2024  |  01:22 AM IST |  3.1K
PICS: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys MI vs KKR IPL match with Mr & Mrs Mahi director Sharan Sharma; misses Rajkummar Rao
Picture Courtesy - Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

The Indian Premier League is indeed in full swing this year. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match saw the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities. Among them were Suhana Khan, AbRam, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, accompanied by Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor. Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor was present, enjoying the match alongside her Mr & Mrs Mahi director, Sharan Sharma. 

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys MI vs KKR IPL match at Wankhede Stadium

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor attended the clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. However, what stole the spotlight was her choice of attire: a blue t-shirt with 'Mahi' written on it, symbolizing her upcoming film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The back of the tee featured the phrase "Cricket is life Aur Life is Cricket."

The actress took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of her time at the match, sharing selfies taken in the car, moments of her cheering on, and a photo with Sharan Sharma. She captioned the post, "Mahi's day out... Mr. Mahi missed you there @rajkummar_rao."

Take a look:


About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Credits: Instagram
