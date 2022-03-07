PICS: Janhvi Kapoor gets papped with Khushi, Shanaya Kapoor at her b’day bash at Arjun Kapoor’s house

Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older yesterday, on the sixth of March. On the special occasion, Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor hosted a birthday bash for her at his residence. A few moments back, the Dhadak actress was papped along with sister Khushi Kapoor as she left the party.

Janhvi was spotted in a blue co-ord set as she sat inside her car. Her hair was left open and she opted for a no-makeup look. The young actress could not stop smiling and hiding her face as the paparazzi photographed her. Khushi Kapoor on the other hand, was papped wearing a white shirt with a knot detailing in the front. She styled the shirt with a pair of multicolored, high-waisted trousers. Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor was also papped at the party. The producer was seen donning a beige colored kurta and trousers. He also had a shawl to go with it.

Apart from them, Shanaya Kapoor was photographed as well. The upcoming actress was seen donning a cream-colored spaghetti top, which she styled with a pair of brown faux leather pants and a checked brown jacket. Shanaya’s mother and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor too was at the party, along with her younger son, Jahaan Kapoor. Anil Kapoor posed for pictures as well. Needless to say, the actor looked quite dapper.

Take a look:

Yesterday, Arjun took to his social media space and posted a goofy black and white picture featuring Janhvi and himself. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life..."

On the work front, Janhvi has Goodluck Jerry, Milli, and Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

