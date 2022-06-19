PICS: Janhvi Kapoor had a good Pilates session; Actress glows as she gets snapped in black shorts

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest and stunning actresses of the current generation. She never fails to make our heads turn with her fashion game. Janhvi often shares pictures and videos of her workout sessions to motivate her fans. We also often see the star kid hitting the gym to maintain her perfect figure and today too, she was spotted coming out of her pilates session. The Dhadak actress looked radiant and was glowing as she was seen in her gym wear.

In the pictures, we can see Janhvi Kapoor wearing black shorts that she paired with a pink coloured sports bra. She tied her hair in a single ponytail and carried an off-white coloured bag on one shoulder. The actress completed her look with cream-coloured flip-flops. The Roohi actress looked pretty even without makeup and had a smile on her face as she walked towards her car. Before sitting in her car, she posed for the paps.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures:

Meanwhile, recently Janhvi Kapoor grabbed all the eyeballs as the first poster of her upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry was released. It has received quite good responses from fans. This film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai. It is reportedly a remake of a South film. Janhvi will be seen in the lead and previously, it has been shot in parts in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Besides this, Janhvi will also be seen in Mili. The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original Malayalam film back in 2019. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and is backed by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. It marks her first collaboration with her father. Apart from this, she also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

