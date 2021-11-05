PICS: Janhvi Kapoor hits the gym post Diwali celebrations; Opts for a comfy look for workout

As the Diwali celebrations are coming to an end, it is time for everyone to get back to the grind. After binging on to Diwali sweets during the celebration, now everyone is looking forward to burning those extra calories. Amid this, Janhvi Kapoor, who has been a true blue fitness freak, also made sure to hit the gym soon after she got over with the Diwali celebrations. And while the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is known for her fashion statements, she chose to opt for a comfy look for the gym this morning.

In the pics, Janhvi was seen donning a white coloured crop top which she had paired with purple and red coloured shorts. She had kept her tresses open and completed her look with slippers. Besides, the Dhadak actress also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. This isn’t all. She was seen waving at the paps as she made her way to her car post workout. Janhvi’s dedication towards workout certainly dished out major fitness goals.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s gym pics:

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, is gearing up for the release of Good Luck Jerry. Announcing the wrap, Janhvi wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything”.