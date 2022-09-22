PICS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it casual yet chic at airport, Shahid Kapoor sports an all-white tracksuit
Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were clicked in the city today.
Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The Roohi actress is often photographed by the paparazzi as and when she steps out in the city. Janhvi is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, she always serves looks. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the Gunjan Saxena actress, who made her debut with Dhadak was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Chennai for the shooting of her upcoming project.
In the pictures, Janhvi is seen wearing white long sleeves ribbed top and paired with blue denim baggy jeans. She also carried a tote bag along with her. Keeping her hair open, Janhvi opted for no makeup and completed her look with box-styled heels. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi today. He was seen exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai and sported an all-white tracksuit. The actor acknowledged the media and also smiled as the shutterbugs clicked him.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr And Mrs Mahi. She also has Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film. Next, Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to be released in April 2023. It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore.
On the other hand, Shahid will be making his digital debut with Raj and DK's web series Farzi for Amazon Prime Video. The crime-thriller also features an ensemble of actors such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer.
Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's PICS: