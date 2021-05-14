PICS: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi add a pop of colour to their casual outfits as they head out for cycling in city

Known for their love for fitness, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were today snapped enjoying cycling sessions in the city. Check out their photos below.

Given the surge in the cases of the Coronavirus, the Maharashtra Government, on Thursday, extended the lockdown. The lockdown restrictions have been extended till 7 AM on June 1 along with new restrictions according to which negative RT-PCR test reports for those entering the state and curbs on those arriving from places of "sensitive origins" will be compulsory. Amidst the lockdown, B-Town celebs are often papped by shutterbugs in the city. Today, Janhvi Kapoor and were snapped as they head out for cycling in the city.

In the photos, we can see Janhvi enjoying her relaxing cycling session with her headphones on. For the outing, she kept it casual yet trendy. She can be seen wearing a neon coloured top with grey shorts that she teamed up with sports shoes. She kept her make-up simple and tied her hair in a ponytail. Khushi, on the other hand, side, exuded charm in a black coloured comfy tee that she paired with pink trousers. Both the sisters also followed Covid 19 protocols and were seen wearing masks. The sister duo is known for their dedication towards fitness and often seen sweating out in gyms.

Check out the Kapoor sisters' photos below:

Talking about Janhvi’s work front, the actress is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. She has managed to carve a successful niche for herself despite being a few films old. Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film has been helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Although Khushi is yet to step into Bollywood, she already has a massive fan base on social media.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

