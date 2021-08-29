PICS: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor papped on a lunch date; Sister duo in a Sunday mood

The Kapoor sister’s Janhvi Kapoor and are always on top of their fashion game. They are the favourites of paps and hence they never leave a chance to click them when they step outside of their house. Although, Khushi has not made her Bollywood debut yet that does not stop her from being in the limelight like her sister Janhvi. And when Janhvi is with her, then it goes without a doubt that Khushi gets double the attention. Well, the sister duo was spotted outside a restaurant in the city today and looked stylish as always.

It looks like Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were out on a lunch date with each other. The sister duo seemed to be in the Sunday mood and it is clear from their attire and their plan. Janhvi sported a blue denim dungaree paired with a white crop top. She left her hair open and wore a black mask to cover her face. She also carried a blue sling bag and completed her look with a white and red sneaker. When the paps spotted her, she seemed to be in a hurry to run inside. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor seemed to be much calmer. She wore denim that was ripped on the knee. Khushi paired it up with an orange coloured crop top that she paired up with a similar colour shrug. She too covered her face with a black mask and left her hair open.

Take a look:

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor were snapped after a meeting with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Photos of the young star kids exiting the office of the filmmaker after a meeting have come in and it has added to the excitement regarding their debut in Zoya's film. Pinkvilla was the first to confirm a few weeks back that Agastya, Suhana will be launched along with Khushi in a film by Zoya based on Archie Comics. Now, as both were snapped post a meeting, it seems a big announcement may be on the way.

