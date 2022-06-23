PICS: Janhvi Kapoor look snazzy in a red shimmery backless gown & knee-high boots; Sara Ali Khan REACTS

Janhvi Kapoor is on a promotional spree these days and is leaving no stones unturned to promote her film GoodLuck Jerry. The first poster of the film was released recently and ever since fans have been eagerly waiting to see Janhvi in a changed avatar on their screens. This film is having a direct OTT release. Well, the Roohi actress is leaving her fans stunned with her promotional looks and today yet again she dropped a couple of pictures of her in a red shimmery gown looking hot and sexy. We bet her pictures will leave your heart racing. Even Sara Ali Khan could not stop herself from commenting on the picture.

In the pictures that Janhvi Kapoor posted oozing oomph in a red shimmery gown with a spaghetti strap. The dress had a thigh-high slit and was backless. The actress paired knee-high boots of the same colour along with her gown and posed stylishly for the pictures. Be it her makeup, her outfit or her poses, the actress is looking like a complete diva. Sharing these pictures, Janhvi wrote, “if #Jerry was a cherry.” The moment she posted these pictures, fans could not stop commenting on these pictures. Even Sara Ali Khan posted three fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Good Luck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai. It is reportedly a remake of a South film. Janhvi will be seen in the lead and previously, it has been shot in parts of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Besides this, Janhvi will also be seen in Mili. The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who had directed the original Malayalam film back in 2019. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and is backed by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. It marks her first collaboration with her father. Apart from this, she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She has Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

